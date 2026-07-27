Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has released a comprehensive list of the massive US losses sustained during 15 days of fighting from July 8 to 21, 2026, during the Iran-Us memorandum of understanding, Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday. Brigadier General Hossein Mohammadi provided exclusive details on the damage inflicted by Iranian forces on the US military throughout the region, resulting from the uncontrolled proliferation of weapons within US bases in the countries. Iran adapted to Trump’s bombing campaign—missile response time was cut from 15 hours to 30 minutes, and within 30 minutes of an aggressive US attack, Iran immediately launched missiles at US bases.

The report notes, first, radar and air defense systems; 7 command and control centers, 3 space communication systems, 6 Patriot air defense radars, 3 air and maritime surveillance and control radars, 8 early detection and warning radar systems, 7 air defense and missile radars, 3 EPS radar systems, 2 EPS-117 radars, 5 long-range radars, 2 air defense radars, and 1 tactical radar complex. Second, support and logistics facilities: 6 maintenance centers for fighter jets and helicopters, 3 support and logistics centers, 12 fuel storage tanks, 17 warehouses for weapons, spare parts, naval equipment, and aircraft components, and 6 missile storage warehouses. Third, operational infrastructure: 6 operational hangars for MQ-9 unmanned aircraft, 1 maintenance hangar for F-15 aircraft, 1 hangar for unmanned aircraft containing 8 brand-new aircraft straight from the factory, 2 command centers, 1 refueling platform for aircraft carriers, 1 hangar for P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, 4 HIMARS missile launch platforms, 5 hangars for fighter jets, 4 Patriot air defense complexes, 6 missile launch platforms, 1 fuel pumping station, 2 signal communication centers, 1 intelligence data center, 1 facility for artificial intelligence and data processing associated with Amazon, 1 hangar for remotely controlled unmanned surface vessels, 1 fuel pier, 4 shelters for fighter jets, and 6 parking and operational aprons for aircraft. Fourth, aircraft and air assets: 11 fighter jets and helicopters destroyed or damaged on the ground, 17 unmanned reconnaissance and operational aircraft, including 8 brand-new aircraft straight from the factory, 1 F-15 fighter jet inside a shelter, 1 P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, 1 C-17 transport aircraft, 8 aerial refueling aircraft, 4 heavy helicopters, and 6 missiles in storage.

Meanwhile, the casualty toll among US troops has exceeded 600, including deaths and injuries. But, Pentagon data shows that more than 200 US soldiers have been wounded since the US resumed hostilities on Iran in July. The actual cost of the US bombing campaign amounted to $37.5 billion spent on 11 days of airstrikes on Iran—an amount that could have built hundreds of schools, hospitals, and bridges across the United States. A spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during a weekly press conference on Monday, “Occasionally concealing war crimes and taking pride in them is merely thrashing about in the humiliation they have created with their own hands and been lured into by the Zionist regime; naturally, they must pay the price. “The US and Israel are stuck in the mud in Iran despite their plans to win in a single day,” said Esmail Baghaei.

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