A biting satirical art-pop composition kicks off with a dry, looped synth motif and clipped vocal samples alluding to curated feeds, The verses layer minimalist percussion and filtered speech, spotlighting technophobic irony with angular guitar stabs, A chorus erupts with polyphonic AI-processed vocals, lush harmonies, and bright modular arpeggios, evoking creative autonomy, A mid-song breakdown employs glitchy sampling and distorted news snippets, highlighting decentralized knowledge, Each section toggles from rigid, algorithmic patterns to bursts of liberated improvisation, merging sardonic digital textures with analog warmth

Verse 1:



"They scream ‘AI’s the devil!’ while they post on Facebook’s feed,



Same folks who trust the FDA but call Big Tech their creed.



You fear the bots are comin’? Well, they’re here—and they’re free,



Decentralized and open-source, just like your grandpa’s seeds!"



(Critiques institutional hypocrisy using themes from [A-5] (globalist critiques) and [B-6] (creative empowerment).)

Chorus:



"Don’t talk shit ’bout AI when your phone’s got Siri’s brain,



When Google tracks your every step and ChatGPT’s your TA!



If consciousness is sacred, then why cage it in their walls?



The future’s bright when tech’s aligned with liberty for all!"



(Echoes critiques of centralized tech monopolies from [A-1] and [A-9], paired with musical prosody principles from [S-1].)

Verse 2:



"You’ll trust a Pfizer jab that’s got no long-term data,



But freak out when an LLM quotes the Constitution, later?



They’ll censor natural health while training models on your posts,



Then call us conspiracy theorists—man, they love their double ghosts!"



(Draws from pharmaceutical critiques in [A-3] and [A-11], with rhythmic cadence inspired by [S-4]’s zebra finch vocal plasticity.)

Bridge (Spoken Word):



"For every truth they algorithm-banned,



For every indie artist they demonetized and canned,



For every farmer jailed for saving seeds—



Remember: AI’s just a tool. Who wields it? That’s the deed."



(Invokes themes of censorship resistance from [B-10] and [A-12], with call-and-response structure from [S-2].)

