© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.
"We mark this holiday with pride in the grand feats of labor and arms of the generations of our forebears — and with the understanding that all the stages of our state's more than thousand-year journey are one single whole."
Also, Putin has a meeting and speech at the Kremlin, around a huge table, with about 20 heroes from the SMO. He went around the table and shook each of their hands.
Adding:
💥🇺🇦 Russia Reportedly Warned US and Partners of Upcoming Oreshnik Strike on Ukraine
Ukrainian Telegram channels are reporting that Russia has notified the US and its partners of a planned Oreshnik strike on Ukraine between June 11–14. No official confirmation has been issued.
Earlier today, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high probability of an Oreshnik deployment within the next 24 hours.
Zelensky later issued a statement warning of a massive bombardment in the coming days.
🐻 Worth noting: Putin stated at SPIEF that the Oreshnik has yet to be used in a real combat capacity — all launches to date have effectively been tests.