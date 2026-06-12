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President Putin on the occasion of Russia Day
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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President Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

"We mark this holiday with pride in the grand feats of labor and arms of the generations of our forebears — and with the understanding that all the stages of our state's more than thousand-year journey are one single whole."

Also, Putin has a meeting and speech at the Kremlin, around a huge table, with about 20 heroes from the SMO. He went around the table and shook each of their hands. 

Adding:

💥🇺🇦 Russia Reportedly Warned US and Partners of Upcoming Oreshnik Strike on Ukraine

Ukrainian Telegram channels are reporting that Russia has notified the US and its partners of a planned Oreshnik strike on Ukraine between June 11–14. No official confirmation has been issued.

Earlier today, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high probability of an Oreshnik deployment within the next 24 hours.

Zelensky later issued a statement warning of a massive bombardment in the coming days.

🐻 Worth noting: Putin stated at SPIEF that the Oreshnik has yet to be used in a real combat capacity — all launches to date have effectively been tests.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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