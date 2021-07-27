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Unvaccinated Only
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382 views • July 27, 2021
I suspect we may see more of these signs moving forward, and to be honest you cannot blame those that do, because if a customer who had a vaxx passed out and or died in their premises it would not be a good look for the business. Especially when we consider the number of people that have died and are dying from taking these kill shots!! And as far accountability goes, how might that be for a business? There is no accountability from the makers of those kill shots, yet, anyways!!
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