💥 Russian Defense Ministry report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Nov 23, 2022

There was no video released today, from the Defense Ministry, but the text was available.

I found this video only used to present the text that is below.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(23 November 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Donetsk direction, units of Russian army continued their intense operation.





💥More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 armoured fighting vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, artillery fire and decisive actions by Russian troops have repulsed an attack by the AFU with up to a company's tactical group forces towards Pavlovka.





💥In addition, as a result of a pre-emptive fire attack, enemy reserves advancing from Ugledar have been destroyed. A sabotage and reconnaissance group of the AFU has been destroyed near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy's losses amounted to more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 3 armoured vehicles, a MT-LB and 4 pick-up trucks.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, an attempt to launch an attack by an AFU mechanised infantry company near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) has been thwarted by artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems.





💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of Russian artillery fire more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles and one mortar have been destroyed.





◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, an attempt to move the AFU company tactical group to attack the Chervonopopvka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been disrupted by pre-emptive fire.





💥Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 mortar crews and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade's command post deployed near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region), as well as 72 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 144 areas.





💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥2 AFU artillery-missile armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region), and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Air defence forces shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of the gas condensate fields in the Black Sea and near Sevastopol.





📊In total, 333 airplanes and 177 helicopters, 2,554 unmanned aerial vehicles, 390 air defence missile systems, 6,782 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 901 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,615 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,329 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.



