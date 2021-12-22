5.7 MEDIUM HEAVY WAR THUNDER! WE TAKE OUT THE WAFFENTRAGER AND A FEW OTHER FAVORITES

My most ranty vid to date, You do get a good idea of how to play the Waffy, Some 251 anti air action along with the Panther. Those 2 last times I get pasted at the end show the feel of that last match. This is why its important to show the matches AS I GET THEM, and not the best out of 10 or more. This is what you the player experience, and we had some fun and it was a close one..just not THAT close ;)

Pic of 2 tanks built at age 15, Sorry I don't own the Brumbar so no gameplay with that..UNLESS I should get that 50% off coupon for it soon.