What Hath God Wrought (The Media Matrix — Part 2)

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It's difficult for us to appreciate just how incredible it was for those who first witnessed communication from a distance with a disembodied electric ghost. In fact, it was almost impossible for people to understand this type of communication in anything but spiritual terms. Even the word "medium" evokes the specter of contact with the spirit world. . . .
https://www.corbettreport.com/whathathgodwrought/