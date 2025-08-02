Forest Fires are burning all over Canada. Help is needed to illustrate the mechanism. Calling all A.I. Graphics artists to help illustrate the phenomenon known as the weaponization of forest fires.

More understanding is needed and can be found at geoengineeringwatch.org , but the steps are approximately as follows.

1 - Spray forests with desiccants and incendiary particles. The typical geoengineering sprays meant to create a false cloud layer are typically heavily loaded with aluminum, an incendiary (note: that is why one should never put aluminum foil in the microwave) and other metals and nano-plastics which require a detergent, soap like, desiccant.

2 - Ignite forest into flames

3 - Once the forest is burning, spray geoengineering particles, and ionize those particles, using frequency transmitters, like HAARP, to direct the air currents carrying the smoke, towards populated areas.

4 - Once the smog hits the cities, keep it there by spraying a top layer of geoengineering particles to prevent the smog from escaping.

5 - Besides the toxic air, this creates a massive heat trap, both from the smog, and the toxic cover layer, rendering massive harm to the otherwise unrealized population

6 - Bring in fake vaccines and medical treatments to further harm the population, inevitably fallen to respiratory illness and cancers.

7 - Blame ''climate change'' to enact restrictions on the rights of citizens.





Let's move forward the awareness of what is being done to us, ready up the truth and eventually move towards arrests for those covering up these horrors, and class actions lawsuits to those funding it.





Music by Breathing Theory - Empire





