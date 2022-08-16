An American Blogger Calls Himself a Therapist - Says that Pedophiles Should Not be Called Pedophiles, because this is a Very Offensive Word.

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An American blogger calls himself a therapist and says that pedophiles should not be called pedophiles, because this is a very offensive word.
"I use the term "people who are attracted to minors" instead of the familiar term pedophilia." Decline of the ''West civilised society'' as they call themselves...