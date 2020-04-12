© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEOS Nowy System to Kreatywna Rewolucja - Koniec okradania i mordowania Polaków!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • April 12, 2020
Zakończmy rządy korporacji i bankierów. System fasadowej demokracji runął całkowicie. Maski opadły i rządzący ujawnili kim są. Setki miliardów bezcennych złóż odebrane Polakom. Promieniowanie zgodnie z uchwalonym prawem zabija. Dołącz do rewolucji.
Więcej informacji: Https://neos.com.pl
Wsparcie twórcy filmu:
SWIFT: WBKPPLPP
✅PL 92 1090 1359 0000 0001 1886 1154
✅PayPal: [email protected]
✅https://patreon.com/neosmedia
Więcej informacji: Https://neos.com.pl
Wsparcie twórcy filmu:
SWIFT: WBKPPLPP
✅PL 92 1090 1359 0000 0001 1886 1154
✅PayPal: [email protected]
✅https://patreon.com/neosmedia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.