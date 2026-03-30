Preparedness and Decentralization in the Face of Collapse, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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The biggest risk isn’t collapse—it’s being unprepared for it. Centralized systems are fragile. The smarter move? Decentralize your life. Food, energy, knowledge—build independence wherever possible. You don’t need panic, you need strategy. Because when systems fail, those who prepared early won’t just survive—they’ll adapt.
#Preparedness #Decentralization #SurvivalStrategy #Resilience #BeReady #FutureProof
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