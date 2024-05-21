Create New Account
FBI's Deadly Force Raid at Mar-a-Lago
Lori Colley
Published 18 hours ago

May 21, 2024 - The FBI authorized the use of deadly force when they raided Mar-a-Lago, approved by AG Merrick Garland and the White House. They came armed to the teeth and had maps prepared to send their victims to the trauma center.

Thanks for watching and praying!

LoriColley.substack.com

PrayingCitizen.wordpress.com



mar a lagofbi raidmishandled documents

