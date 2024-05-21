FBI's Deadly Force Raid at Mar-a-Lago

May 21, 2024 - The FBI authorized the use of deadly force when they raided Mar-a-Lago, approved by AG Merrick Garland and the White House. They came armed to the teeth and had maps prepared to send their victims to the trauma center.
LoriColley.substack.com
PrayingCitizen.wordpress.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.