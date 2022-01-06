Biden: “I did not want to turn it into a contemporary political battle between me & THE President."

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January 6 is a holy day for Joe Biden and the Democrat party.
Biden painted Trump supporters as domestic enemies during his January 6 speech.
Joe Biden didn’t mention Trump by name on Thursday, but he smeared him and his supporters as domestic enemies.
Q: “Why didn’t you mention President Trump by name?”
President Biden: “It’s not about me. It’s not about me. I did not want to turn it into a contemporary political battle between me and the president. It’s way beyond that. It’s way beyond that.” — CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2022