Look at the Law of Attraction and Live in Harmony With It, When Your Law of Attraction Is Not Changing, Parents Who Created Passing of Their Child Example
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
41 views • 11 hours ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/kZSM7mA0AvY

20090719 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Others P2


Cut:

03m04s - 06m38s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

“LOOK AT THE LAW OF ATTRACTION AND LIVE IN HARMONY WITH IT.”

@ 03m27s


“NOTICE YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION. IF IT’S NOT CHANGING, IT MEANS YOU ARE NOT ADDRESSING CAUSAL EMOTION.”

@ 04m13s


“IF WE REALLY LOVE ANOTHER PERSON, WE WILL ALWAYS TELL THEM THE TRUTH ABOUT THEIR LAW OF ATTRACTION. EVEN IF IN THE END THEY DON’T LOVE US ANYMORE BECAUSE WE SAID THAT THING. SO IT REQUIRES COURAGE, DOESN’T IT, TO ACTUALLY DO THAT AND A LOT OF LOVE FOR PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO DO THAT.”

@ 06m06s


true lovesoul foodsoul conditioncausal emotionstrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godblaming otherssoul awakeningtruth and honestyi want to know everythingemotiona and law of attractionwhat creates law of attractionhow to change law of attractioni lost my childfear of telling truthlove for anotherqualities of lovein harmony with law of attraction
