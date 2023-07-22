Monuments To The Beast - Occultic Architecture - Political Or Conspiracy? - Texe Marrs

Why is ancient Egyptian architecture erected everywhere in the world? Are they just art or do they have special meanings?
Codex Magica - by Texe Marrs (Full Online Book PDF)
https://odysee.com/@MakingWiseTheSimple:b/Codex-Magica:4
The Power of Prophecy, Texe Marrs' Organization https://www.texemarrs.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.