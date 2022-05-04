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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: Communist China is entering an upgraded version of North Korea! Soon you will see all the celebrities going to work in the countryside or factories; The CCP has downgraded the highest pursuit of human beings, the spiritual seeking, into the pursuit of mere survival; it is totally up to the CCP to decide how you will live your life