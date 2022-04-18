X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [JB]/[CB] Buckle Under The Pressure, Transition Is Happening In Realtime

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[JB]/[CB] Buckle Under The Pressure, Transition Is Happening In Realtime
[JB]/[CB] are in trouble and they are trapped, the polls numbers are against them so they need to control the situation, so the Biden admin decided to resume oil leases, this will fail. Biden are some desperate they are still talking about cancelling student debt. The [CB] plan is failing, the people are transitioning in realtime.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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