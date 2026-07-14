Whom Do You Love More; Others Or Yourself?

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Your behavior will answer this question far more reliably than your claims.
Oh, yes! That interaction on YouTube that I told you about? They chose an angry, insulting reply rather than a reasoned response, even telling me that I would be blocked from posting in that thread. When I went back to the video and to its comments section, hoping to reply once more to them I was able to post a clarification of what was going on, even being able to reread my original post, but their posts against me were nowhere to be found.
#Pride, #Arrogance, #Love