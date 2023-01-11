Create New Account
Maga V. Brazil | Making Sense of the Madness
What will be the redeeming Republican political strategy?


In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Elliot Resnick and Chris Paul about Trump’s communication style and the recent protests in Brazil, as well as the recent Speaker of the House Negotiations.


https://bit.ly/msom-ep-656


trumppresidentamericapatriotmagaspeaker of the housemandatesbrazilsean morganmsommaking sense of the madness

