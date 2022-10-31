© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rare footage of MANPADS missile hitting a Ukrainian military multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter. Donetsk,Konstanitnovka direction.
Ukraine sources claim it is Russian helicopter but there are evidences that it is Ukraine helicopter (Identified by the remains of the chassis and camouflage patterns on the fuel tank.)
Source @AZgeopolitics🛰🌏🌍🌎