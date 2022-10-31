Rare footage of MANPADS missile hitting a Ukrainian military multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter. Donetsk,Konstanitnovka direction.
Ukraine sources claim it is Russian helicopter but there are evidences that it is Ukraine helicopter (Identified by the remains of the chassis and camouflage patterns on the fuel tank.)
Source @AZgeopolitics🛰🌏🌍🌎
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.