Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rare footage of MANPADS missile hitting a Ukrainian military multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter.
632 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 23 days ago |
Shop now

Rare footage of MANPADS missile hitting a Ukrainian military multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter. Donetsk,Konstanitnovka direction.

Ukraine sources claim it is Russian helicopter but there are evidences that it is Ukraine helicopter (Identified by the remains of the chassis and camouflage patterns on the fuel tank.)

Source @AZgeopolitics🛰🌏🌍🌎

Keywords
missilemanpadsukrainian mi-8 helicopter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket