Netanyahu Shocked As World Leaders Walk Out Before His UNGA Speech I Watch

Benjamin Netanyahu was left red-faced when several world leaders began walking out after the Israeli PM's name was announced to take stage for a speech at the UN General Assembly. He was also booed while the UN president urged for order in the assembly. The incident took place after a senior Hamas official urged world leaders to boycott Netanyahu's speech at the assembly. Watch for more details.
Mirrored - Times Of India
