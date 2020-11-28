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Words From The Lord - "I Will Vindicate My Righteous Name" - "Destruction! Destruction! Destruction!" - "it's NOW! It's NOW! It's NOW!" - East Coast Tsunami, Judgement Is Coming!! - "Prepare!"
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93 views • November 28, 2020
I VINDICATE MY RIGHTEOUS NAME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFdk-WjzPhc
JESUS IS COMING BACK! THE GRAPES ARE RIPE THE GRAPES OF WRATH. TIME FOR THE HARVEST!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBEab29zvaw
WORD & VISIONS: THE RESET! BRACE FOR IMPACT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKHq6GG7cTA
Jeff Byerly - Comminunity Page Post:
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgyhHEr868WJeFU9E1B4AaABCQ
Dream: American City Attacked, Explosion and Radiation kills thousands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGHuJLMO_Io
Destruction! Destruction! Destruction! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-destruction-destruction-lynne-johnson/
Hostile Takeovers Ahead!
https://444prophecynews.com/hostile-takeovers-ahead-juanita/
"It is Now! It Is Now! It Is Now!
https://444prophecynews.com/it-is-now-it-is-now-it-is-now-mckana/
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, TAMPA and ALL COASTAL CITIES JUDGMENT IS COMING – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/st-petersburg-fl-tampa-and-all-coastal-cities-judgment-is-coming-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
Three Dreams from 2012 – David
https://444prophecynews.com/three-dreams-from-2012-david/
PREPARE! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/prepare-mckana/
Make Your Heart Ready – J
https://444prophecynews.com/make-your-heart-ready-j/
2 Dreams – Cassandra
https://444prophecynews.com/2-dreams-cassandra/
The Innocent And The Faithful Go First – Brother Case
https://444prophecynews.com/the-innocent-and-the-faithful-go-first-brother-case/
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFdk-WjzPhc
JESUS IS COMING BACK! THE GRAPES ARE RIPE THE GRAPES OF WRATH. TIME FOR THE HARVEST!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBEab29zvaw
WORD & VISIONS: THE RESET! BRACE FOR IMPACT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKHq6GG7cTA
Jeff Byerly - Comminunity Page Post:
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgyhHEr868WJeFU9E1B4AaABCQ
Dream: American City Attacked, Explosion and Radiation kills thousands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGHuJLMO_Io
Destruction! Destruction! Destruction! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-destruction-destruction-lynne-johnson/
Hostile Takeovers Ahead!
https://444prophecynews.com/hostile-takeovers-ahead-juanita/
"It is Now! It Is Now! It Is Now!
https://444prophecynews.com/it-is-now-it-is-now-it-is-now-mckana/
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, TAMPA and ALL COASTAL CITIES JUDGMENT IS COMING – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/st-petersburg-fl-tampa-and-all-coastal-cities-judgment-is-coming-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
Three Dreams from 2012 – David
https://444prophecynews.com/three-dreams-from-2012-david/
PREPARE! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/prepare-mckana/
Make Your Heart Ready – J
https://444prophecynews.com/make-your-heart-ready-j/
2 Dreams – Cassandra
https://444prophecynews.com/2-dreams-cassandra/
The Innocent And The Faithful Go First – Brother Case
https://444prophecynews.com/the-innocent-and-the-faithful-go-first-brother-case/
________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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