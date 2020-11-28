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Words From The Lord - "I Will Vindicate My Righteous Name" - "Destruction! Destruction! Destruction!" - "it's NOW! It's NOW! It's NOW!" - East Coast Tsunami, Judgement Is Coming!! - "Prepare!"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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93 views • November 28, 2020
I VINDICATE MY RIGHTEOUS NAME
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFdk-WjzPhc

JESUS IS COMING BACK! THE GRAPES ARE RIPE THE GRAPES OF WRATH. TIME FOR THE HARVEST!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBEab29zvaw

WORD & VISIONS: THE RESET! BRACE FOR IMPACT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKHq6GG7cTA

Jeff Byerly - Comminunity Page Post:
https://www.youtube.com/post/UgyhHEr868WJeFU9E1B4AaABCQ

Dream: American City Attacked, Explosion and Radiation kills thousands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGHuJLMO_Io

Destruction! Destruction! Destruction! – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/destruction-destruction-destruction-lynne-johnson/

Hostile Takeovers Ahead!
https://444prophecynews.com/hostile-takeovers-ahead-juanita/

"It is Now! It Is Now! It Is Now!
https://444prophecynews.com/it-is-now-it-is-now-it-is-now-mckana/

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, TAMPA and ALL COASTAL CITIES JUDGMENT IS COMING – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/st-petersburg-fl-tampa-and-all-coastal-cities-judgment-is-coming-handmaid-of-the-most-high/

Three Dreams from 2012 – David
https://444prophecynews.com/three-dreams-from-2012-david/

PREPARE! – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/prepare-mckana/

Make Your Heart Ready – J
https://444prophecynews.com/make-your-heart-ready-j/

2 Dreams – Cassandra
https://444prophecynews.com/2-dreams-cassandra/

The Innocent And The Faithful Go First – Brother Case
https://444prophecynews.com/the-innocent-and-the-faithful-go-first-brother-case/
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Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
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