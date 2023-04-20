https://gettr.com/post/p2evfllb38a
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Little Sarah: The New Federal State of China has always been protected. We are not at the dawn of victory. Instead, we are victorious.
#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/19/2023【419事件六周年】小Sarah：新中国联邦一直在被保佑着，我们都不用叫胜利的曙光，胜利就是属于我们的！
#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
