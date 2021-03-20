NASHVILLE BOMBING WRAP-UP/WHAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM OKC BOMBING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
#tinfoilhatters will make hay out of this. I am attaching some timemachine articles from the information that was disseminated during the first "successful bombing" which was in Oklahoma City and the Nashville bombing. You can compare and contrast.
ARticle with FBI's "summation" of Nashville Bombing. https://www.sofmag.com/update-here-is-how-fbi-special-agent-identified-nashville-bomber-now-called-a-suicide-bomber/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=update-here-is-how-fbi-special-agent-identified-nashville-bomber-now-called-a-suicide-bomber
Some background. The Oklahoma Bombing:
https://www.wnd.com/2001/05/9372/
Guardian article that was skeptical about OKC outcome: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/apr/13/oklahoma-city-bombing-20-years-later-key-questions-remain-unanswered