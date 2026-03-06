It's not even a close facsimile of Christianity. It's clearly evil - Tucker Carlson, clip

🚨🇺🇸 "It's not even a close facsimile of Christianity. It's clearly evil."

Tucker plays a clip of Pastor Greg Locke preaching in front of an Israeli flag. Calling to make Gaza "a parking lot," blow the Dome of the Rock off the Temple Mount, and rebuild the Third Temple to bring back Jesus.

Huckabee and Hagee also hold these views. These are the people driving U.S. policy right now.

This Tucker Carlson full episode, and other short clips were posted last night here by me... Cynthia