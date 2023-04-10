Create New Account
Catholic Church Child Abuse In Maryland. Passover: The Spiritual Lesson For Christians In 2023
32 views
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
Published a day ago |

Maryland parish was home to a dozen priests accused of child sexual abuseThe clergymen lived and worked at St. Mark Parish in Catonsville from 1964 to 2004, according to a state attorney general's report.


On the day after Easter, the pastor of a Roman Catholic parish in Maryland that was home to a dozen priests accused of sexual abuse will be saying the rosary for their victims.


The Rev. Santhosh George made the announcement on the homepage of the St. Mark Church in Catonsville on Thursday, the day after that the state’s top prosecutor accused the Archdiocese of Baltimore of covering up the sexual abuse of more than 600 children for over a half-century.


