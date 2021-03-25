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Jordan Sekulow reacts to bombshell John Kerry report
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162 views • March 25, 2021
Former Secretary of State John Kerry made international dealings - undermining former President Donald Trump, per report, U.S. relationship between Iran and the future of a nuclear deal and more - via Newsmax TV's 'American Agenda.'
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