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Transhumanism
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208 views • June 26, 2021
As I have been discussing throughout my Cybernetic Truth series, they wish to create the cybernetic, or governed, man; this is the transhuman, the thing beyond human. They wish to control all through the receptor they have injected within you. However, this potentially may have the ability to kill the injected too, or simply command them remotely to either kill themselves or others; only time will tell, though. The main point being though, they wish for a totally controllable and predictable prey-like population; one that does not require high maintenance to keep them anesthetized (entertainment, false flags, celebrities, etc).
Source - The GLOBALIST TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA (Aaron Kasparov)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uwwB2Ux9hhuS/
Thank you to Tangentopolis - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uwwB2Ux9hhuS/
email me at [email protected] to stay in touch; I cannot comment due to censorship on this platform.
Source - The GLOBALIST TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA (Aaron Kasparov)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uwwB2Ux9hhuS/
Thank you to Tangentopolis - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uwwB2Ux9hhuS/
email me at [email protected] to stay in touch; I cannot comment due to censorship on this platform.
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