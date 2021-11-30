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War Room Pandemic 11. 30. 21. Episode 1,450
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Episode 1,450 – Hispanic Vote And Victory In 22‘
We discuss updates with Lindell's lawyer, along with border updates and how the precinct project is shaking things up among the grassroots.
Our guests are: Kurt Olsen, Todd Bensman, Carolina Serrano, John Moody, Joe Allen, Dan Schultz
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 11/30/2021
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV
or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
We discuss updates with Lindell's lawyer, along with border updates and how the precinct project is shaking things up among the grassroots.
Our guests are: Kurt Olsen, Todd Bensman, Carolina Serrano, John Moody, Joe Allen, Dan Schultz
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 11/30/2021
Watch:
On the Web: http://www.warroom.org
On Podcast: http://warroom.ctcin.bio
On TV: PlutoTV Channel 240, Dish Channel 219, Roku, Apple TV, FireTV
or on https://AmericasVoice.news. #news #politics #realnews
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