Supposed Earthrise From Moon / CGI Garbage From NASA
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
42 followers
148 views • 11 months ago

if you think this shit is real then you are a big dummy cuz this is trash, freaking space trash, NASA Not A Single Achievement that has advanced man to be kind


These idiots shouldn't of even tried to refake this shit but it only serves to egg me on when the truth is obvious to those who have researched what the truth actually is

Just notice how fast it occurs when here on Earth you can barely detect any movement, when in fact God created on purpose fact that you cant detect Sun or moons movement yet they move at the same speed and can barely be detected by the naked eye is a realization yall need to make before you can call FEers dumb when we are informing you you big dummies, you cant educate me when I have to reeducate you

Keywords
interviewliesapolloearthcosmologyglobalstupidfakeboguscomputerflatgarbageancientfoolstrickedidiotsastronautscgidummiesdumbassgeneratedearthrise
