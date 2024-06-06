Supposed Earthrise From Moon / CGI Garbage From NASA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
if you think this shit is real then you are a big dummy cuz this is trash, freaking space trash, NASA Not A Single Achievement that has advanced man to be kind
These idiots shouldn't of even tried to refake this shit but it only serves to egg me on when the truth is obvious to those who have researched what the truth actually is
Just notice how fast it occurs when here on Earth you can barely detect any movement, when in fact God created on purpose fact that you cant detect Sun or moons movement yet they move at the same speed and can barely be detected by the naked eye is a realization yall need to make before you can call FEers dumb when we are informing you you big dummies, you cant educate me when I have to reeducate you