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PROPHECY UPDATE SEP 10, 2021 - WATCHING WITH ANTICIPATION
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10 views • September 10, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell explains how the Ancient Jewish Wedding is symbolic of the Pre-Tribulation Rapture. Jesus will come soon to snatch His bride away from earth and then there will be the wedding feast in heaven. After the seven year tribulation Jesus will come back with His bride to rule the earth for a thousand years.
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