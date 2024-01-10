Create New Account
TOM FITTON: No Good Reason to Shoot Ashli Babbitt! | Joe Pags
Joe Pags podcast with Tom Fitton: No Good Reason to Shoot Ashli Babbitt!  |  Judicial Watch


Judicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on "The Joe Pags Show" to discuss the Judicial Watch wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. Government on behalf of the family of Ashli Babbitt, the U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol by then-Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd on January 6, 2021. WATCH NOW!

READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wrongful-death-lawsuit-babbitt/


VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org

presidentjudicial watchtom fittonexposing fbi corruptionjan 6 fedsurrection

