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REOPEN W.Va. Rally 4/27/20
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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104 views • April 28, 2020
What started out to be a public statement by Delegate, Marshall Wilson, turned out to be a REOPEN rally at the West Virginia Capitol. The rally was delayed because the Governor, Jim Justice, was holding a press conference inside the Capitol. He had driven the approximately 175 yards from the Governor's Mansion to the Capitol and the Capitol Police would not allow blocking the connecting road until the Governor drove back to the Governor's Mansion. Interestingly, the Governor lives at the Greenbrier, which some legislators claim violates the West Virginia Constitution. If Article 1 Section 3 of the West Virginia Constitution were followed, the actions of the Governor concerning the Covid-19 fiasco would be quite different, indeed! I will post Article 1 Section 3 on the 4/27/2020 Update Page of my website, www.hudok.info Also, on the website is the free will choice arbitration award done on behalf of all Americans. It is a permanent injunction against a government gone rogue.
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west2020pandemicpeacevirginiatreatybillofcoronaphilruleoflawarbitrationphilliphudoktreatyofpeace2020philhudokphilliphudokbillofpeace2020coronaviruscovid-19covid19covidplandemicwestvirginia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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