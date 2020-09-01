How To Use The U.S. Dollar In Your Supply And Demand Trading

The U.S. Dollar is a market you should always have in the back of your mind if you're a supply and demand trader. Understanding how to use the dollar market in your day trading, especially, can really be a difference-maker for you. Today's video gets into the reasons why. Tune in!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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