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BANNED FROM CHURCH WITHOUT JAB IN FLORENCE ITALY! - ON THE GROUND AS TYRANNY RISES!
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130 views • August 30, 2021
World Alternative Media

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Florence, Italy as restrictions grow against those who haven't been jabbed with the government murder needle.
While most businesses and restaurants don't actually enforce the so-called "green pass" or vaccine passport throughout Italy, many historical sites HAVE enforced it. In the case of the Duomo, one of the most incredible buildings in the world, we tried to get in during Sunday Mass and they told us on camera that we needed a jab passport or a 24 hour test. While you can still enter the church with a mask to pray, most of the massive cathedral was off limits to those who hadn't been vaccinated. This is truly just the beginning.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
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