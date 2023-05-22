Woke Sanctuary Chicago Cracking Under Strain of Illegal Aliens

Both Chicago and New York City are cracking under the strain of illegal aliens being shipped to the declared sanctuary cities by Texas and Arizona. This is the result of leftist woke virtue signaling. They deserve it.





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



