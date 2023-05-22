Woke Sanctuary Chicago Cracking Under Strain of Illegal Aliens

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Both Chicago and New York City are cracking under the strain of illegal aliens being shipped to the declared sanctuary cities by Texas and Arizona. This is the result of leftist woke virtue signaling. They deserve it.
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