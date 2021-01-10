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131) Freedom's New World Order, BIGGEST military plan EVER [confirmed]
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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2099 views • January 10, 2021
[3 star] Gen. McInerney [retired] calls for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, suspend Habeas Corpus: https://www.brighteon.com/7497ff5e-44b3-44d4-9363-c9fcbea100ba
CounterThink | For more information, visit www.WorldViewReport.com
Retired 3-star General McInerney calls for President Trump to invoke Insurrection Act, suspend Habeas Corpus, declare martial law and initiate MASS ARRESTS under military authority | 12/01/2020: https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-01-general-mcinerney-calls-for-president-trump-to-invoke-insurrection-act.html
WAR!!! Twitter and Facebook PURGE has Begun! Mike Smith Out Of Shadows! | Ann Vandersteel | 08/01/2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNktWsMfizQ&;t=2176

MORE:
Virgin channel | Jan.10 | Is the Trump Administration a Military Intelligence Operation? [ YES ]: https://www.brighteon.com/15748897-a925-4ba9-bdc0-bb8b41cb4f9f
Pence been offered a coin after betraying Trump? https://twitter.com/DennisAndSpace/status/1347114405851500545
Delta Airlines Throw People Off the Plane Because they Voted for Trump: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/delta-airlines-throw-people-off-the-plane-because-they-voted-for-trump/
Juan O. Savin (P) Says This is a MUST Watch Patrick Byrne- Ex Overstock CEO: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AH6WVrhgKorL/
The mob was allowed in: https://www.insider.com/trump-stupporters-capitol-mob-video-2021-1
Lindsay Graham At DC Airport Finds Out In No Uncertain Terms What His Future Holds: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KlZxRJA3038X/
The people won't forgive him this: https://odysee.com/@MKWhiteRabbit.ENGLISH:d/Are-You-PAYING-ATTENTION:b
The United States will remove all “self-imposed restrictions” on contact with Taiwanese officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Jan. 9, laying the groundwork for closer relations with the democratic island: https://www.theepochtimes.com/pompeo-lifts-restrictions-on-us-contact-with-taiwan-officials_3650370.html
War on space: https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-28-situation-update-dec-28th-orbital-weapons-platforms-trump-war.html
General flynn message:
https://parler.com/profile/GenFlynn/posts
« Once a government is commited to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear. »
Keywords
freedompresident trumpwarqplanpsywarcyberwarhigh treasonmilitary inteligence
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