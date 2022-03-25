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Kristi Kicked Off Campus While Police Protect Pedos
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50 views • March 25, 2022
Police rush to Doss Elementary School to kick reporter Kristi Leigh off campus. School admins called for assistance after confronting Kristi about exposing their agenda. Leigh used their own internal documents ask why the Asst. Principal wants to normalize talking about adult sexual preferences under the guise of "Pride Week" while encouraging students not to tell their parents. To see the full story click this link: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=623d25132d9d091dd1805064
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Kristi Leigh TV
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Kristi Leigh TV
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