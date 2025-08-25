"Jesus Heals A Demon Possessed Man At Capernaum"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus healed demon possessed people during his earthly ministry. One such man entered a synagogue at Capernaum where Jesus was teaching. The man was possessed by an unclean spirit. The demon recognized Jesus as the Holy One of God, and begged him not to destroy him. Jesus used his authority to rebuke the unclean spirit, and commanded him to be silent and to leave the man. The demon convulsed the man and left. This demonstrated an immediate and powerful exorcism done by Jesus to show his supreme authority over demonic forces. Another miracle performed by Jesus!