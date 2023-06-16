Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The total takeover of humanity!
55 views
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Yesterday |

The total takeover of humanity!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

The total takeover of the people, the secret agenda of satan, is in full swing. So as in the beginning, how satan persuaded Adam and Eve, even so many will take the fruit in another form, the vaccination.


Published on January 5, 2021 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC

If you want to suport Gods ministry eindtijdnieuws go to; 

wwwevangelicalendtimemachine.com





Keywords
andtotal controltake over of humanity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket