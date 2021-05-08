The US Makes All of Critical Chips & Has a Complete Chip Supply

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5/6/2021 T.J. Rogers: The US makes all of the critical chips and has a complete chips supply. We are also Making silicon lithium-ion batteries and have tons of equipment coming to the US. However China performs badly. They have been throwing billions at chips for decades, which doesn’t work.