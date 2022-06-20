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EPISODE#53 HUMAN 2.0 - The VAX Experiment - What’s Coming Next with Dr. Carrie Madej
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1884 views • June 20, 2022


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The AlphaWarrior Show 


LIVE THURSDAY 06/16/2022 7PM(PST)/10PM(EST)

In an information packed week, Alpha has a conversation with the extraordinary Dr. Carrie Madej about Transhumanisn, Gene Editing, Vax passport under your skin and what’s coming next. More Lockdowns? New Vaccines? Nano Technology activated in those who are vaccinated? Whats the technology in these bio-weapons? Who’s behind it and what’s the agenda? This is going to be an interview you do not want to miss!

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SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

Dr. Carrie Madej
CarrieMadej.com

Donate to Support Dr. Madej at:
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WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
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CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

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Email: [email protected]

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To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate

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