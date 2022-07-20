BAD QUALITY VIDEO, EXCELLENT INFORMATION - VACCINE GENOCIDE, ZOMBIES AND COORDINATED COLLAPSE

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People talking about these subjects are a dime a dozen. This is not one of those people. This is EXTREMELY VALUABLE INFORMATION. I don't choose these videos or topics. Ever. God places them in my lap.
Credit for original footage: Truth Hurts Information
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MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/