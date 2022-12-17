Create New Account
Everyone’s at Fault but Biden.
Redneck Rabbi Spot
In this Episode I explain how this Pretender and Thief literally believes that if America would shut up and let him ruin this Nation of our for China Sake we would be better off. Here we have an administration that believes in there heart that Americas is to blame for everything. And that the American Patriot is the cause of all our Problems so it’s there duty to luck us up.

Keywords
governmentagendacommunistand faith

