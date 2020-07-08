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Part 7 Eustace Mullins talks about the New World Order
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46 views • July 08, 2020
Part 7 Eustace Mullins talks about the New World Order with Bobby Lee

Eustace Mullins (March 9, 1923 – February 2, 2010) was an American political writer, author, biographer, and the last surviving protege of the 20th century intellectual and writer, Ezra Pound. As of 2005, Eustace Mullins was a member of the Southeast Bureau editorial staff of far-right Willis Carto's American Free Press. He was also a contributing editor to the Barnes Review.

Biography

Eustace Clarence Mullins, Jr. was born in Roanoke, Virginia, the third child of Eustace Clarence Mullins (1899-1961) and his wife Jane Katherine Muse (1897-1971). His father was a salesman in a retail clothing store.

Education

Eustace Mullins was educated at Washington and Lee University, New York University, the University of North Dakota and the Institute of Contemporary Arts (Washington, D.C.)

WWII

In December 1942, at Charlottesville, Virginia he enlisted in the military as a Warrant Officer. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force, with thirty-eight months active service during World War II.

Ezra Pound

Mullins was a student of the poet and political activist Ezra Pound. He states that he frequently visited Pound during his period of incarceration in St. Elizabeth's Hospital for the Mentally Ill in Washington, D.C. between 1946 and 1959. Mullins claimed that Pound was, in fact, being held as a political prisoner on the behest of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Mullins' most notable work, Secrets of the Federal Reserve, was commissioned by Pound during this period, and written in consultation with George Stimpson, founder of the National Press Club[1] Mullins claims that at the time he was writing his first book, he was on the staff of the Library of Congress, but that shortly after it came out in 1952, he was fired. This is repeated by Boller and George (They Never Said It: A Book of Fake Quotes, Misquotes, and Misleading Attributions, by Paul F. Boller, Jr. and John George, published by Oxford University Press (1989), p. 15. The word "discharged" is used, rather than fired.)

By 1995, Eustace was writing for Criminal Politics: "A good example of these other paths is Criminal Politics, where Lawrence Patterson and his cohorts, including Eustace Mullins and Fletcher Prouty, scour the world for evidence of conspiracies within the world's power structure." (Danky, Jim, and John Cherney. "An outpouring of right-wing publications cover all social issues". St. Louis Journalism Review 25.n179 (Sept 1995): 27(1). InfoTrac OneFile. Thomson Gale.) "Eustace Mullins, who was a researcher at the Library of Congress in 1950 when McCarthy asked him to look into who was financing the Communist Party, was the keynote speaker at a dinner Sunday evening sponsored by the Sen. Joseph McCarthy Educational Foundation. "I've come to believe in recent years that he started to turn the tide against world communism," said Mullins." (The Capital Times, Madison, WI, May 21, 2001, p. 3A. Full Text Newspapers. Thomson Gale)[2]

Writings

In Secrets of the Federal Reserve (1952), Mullins highlighted a purported conspiracy among Paul Warburg, Edward Mandell House, Woodrow Wilson, J.P. Morgan, Charles Norris, Benjamin Strong, Otto Kahn, the Rockefeller family, the Rothschild family, and other European and American bankers which resulted in the founding of a privately owned, US central bank.

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