RT News June 20, 2024 6AM GMT

June 20, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
The warning from the leader of Hezbollah coming as the IDF says it’s prepared to invade Lebanon to attack the militant group, following months of mutual cross-border strikes. Russian president Vladimir Putin receives a warm welcome from his counterpart in Vietnam as official talks between the two leaders are in full swing in the country’s capital. A former Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister says ties with Russia would help bring peace to the region and the world. Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi takes aim at the Chinese president as Beijing slams Washington’s delegation for meeting with the Dalai Lama, who is considered a separatist in China.