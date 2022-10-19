Bunny (Burness) Speakman Part 1: History of the Inherited Rights and the USA Constitution EXCELLENT

I pray that Bunny Speakman approves of my upload of her material as I cant find her to ask her permission and this is her exclusive material. If you wish to have a great understanding of the fraud of the Tryannical dictators this presentation spells it out how they created Trusts (especially spendthrift trusts) that are secret no notice of them exists except for the acts that congress passed to create them.

One can be free of the insanity but its a convoluted path one has to take and I believe is coming out of the shadows and many are dispelling the deceit and fraud and how it is perpetuated. Everywhere we look there is no transparancy by those who are agents, while the people are the ....wait for it..."Principals", yup we are the principals and the agents of government are the agents/delegates/representatives.

My channel on youtube would probably get shut down for presenting this. I hope you truth seekers find this interesting. There are those today who are forcing the end to mask mandates, etc. by the Kings perogative writs commanding equity be given to the people all of whom are heirs to the original jurisdiction.