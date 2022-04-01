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The New World Order that is being prepared under the pretext of war in Ukraine by Thierry Meyssan
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61 views • April 01, 2022
The conflict in Ukraine was not opened by Russia on February 24, but by Ukraine a week before. The OSCE is a witness to this. This peripheral conflict had been planned by Washington to impose a New World Order from which Russia, then China, were to be excluded. Don’t be fooled!
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