Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥Jackson Hinkle is trying to make the point that Russia's Invasion was in Response to what Ukrainian Government has been Doing to Innocent Civilians in Donbass Over the Last 8 Years💥
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
94 views
Published 20 hours ago

💥Jackson Hinkle is trying to make the point that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not an atrocity at all, but an honest response for all the actions that the Ukrainian government has been doing to innocent civilians in Donbass over the last 8 years💥

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket