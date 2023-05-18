Create New Account
Americans leaving the USA? 260 Million people gone by 2025? WTF?
Republic's L.A.S.T Night
Published 14 hours ago

Deagle.com predicted a decade ago the mass migration from the continental United States of America to wherever, 260 million people gone by 2025? How? 

Explicit language warning, I'm a potty mouth soldier, grew up in a different world than most and I'm busy foul mouth when I let loose!

Hope you enjoy and learn something that helps you find strength to be ready for what comes next...

